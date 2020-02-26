Woman gets probation for stealing from boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, flooding her NE Portland home with garden hose

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A woman accused in a wild burglary involving her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty to burglary in the first degree and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

According to court documents, Chelsey Iida stole from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend and flooded her home on Northeast Milton Street using a garden hose.

Police said surveillance video showed Iida walking into the home with a bag and walking back to her car with that bag full. The victim told police that Iida stole clothes and shoes.

Police said Iida then went back to the side of the house and put a garden hose through the window. Court papers show that hose was placed about 15 feet inside to reach the living room and that it spewed water for two hours, completely flooding the house.

In court on Tuesday, Iida was also sentenced to 180 hours of community service, ordered to have no future contact with the victim, and ordered to pay restitution.

