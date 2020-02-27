Aniah’s Law passes Alabama House unanimously
Mobile, AL (WALA ) — The Alabama House of Representatives today passed Aniah’s Law by a vote of 104-0.
The measure next goes to the Alabama Senate for consideration.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile), would allow judges in Alabama to deny bail to anyone charged with a Class A felony. Currently only people charged with capital murder are not entitled to bail.
The bill gained steam because of the widely reported kidnapping and killing of 19-year-old college student Aniah Blanchard.
