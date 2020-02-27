Former State Senator Mike Folmer pleads guilty in child pornography case

National & World

LEBANON COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Former State Senator Mike Folmer has plead guilty to possessing child pornography on Thursday morning.

Folmer appeared before the court to make a plea in a possession of child pornography case that stems from September 2019.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Folmer’s plea.

“The defendant was entrusted to represent and serve the Commonwealth, but instead chose to participate in the sexual exploitation of children. No one is above the law. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

The investigation into Folmer began nearly a year ago, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from the social media site, Tumblr, reporting an image of child pornography that was uploaded to the site.

An investigation eventually led police to Folmer’s home in Lebanon County.

A search warrant was executed, and court documents showed that Folmer turned over his cell phone to officials, who found two images of child pornography.

In an interview with authorities, Folmer reportedly admitted that he was the one who had posted the content on Tumblr from the original complaint, and told police that he had been dealing with “some personal problems.”

