He was supposed to meet a friend for a cold beer. But a co-worker killed him and four others in Milwaukee

Dale Hudson was supposed to go out for an after-work drink near Milwaukee on Wednesday. The bar’s owner had his usual Miller High Life Light waiting on ice — but he never showed up.

Kim Thompson, who owns the bar, found out Thursday that her friend and ice fishing partner was one of five people shot dead by a co-worker at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee.

“Disbelief and I cried,” Thompson told CNN affiliate WTMJ. “He was just a genuine guy, just your regular, everyday genuine guy.”

In addition to Hudson, 60, the other people killed are Jesus Valle, 33; Gennady Levshetz, 61; Trevor Wetselaar, 33; and Dana Walk, 57, according to the police.

“They were powerhouse operators, they were machinists and they were electricians. But more importantly, they were husbands, they were fathers and they were friends,” company CEO Gavin Hattersley said at a news conference. “They were part of the fabric of our company and our community, and we will miss them terribly.”

Police identified the shooter as Anthony Ferrill, 51, an electrician at the company for over a decade, but did not provide details on a possible motive. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police Thursday searched a brown house where Ferrill lived in Milwaukee’s northside as shocked neighbors tried to make sense of the tragedy.

The first reports of gunfire came at 2:08 p.m. local time Wednesday. Minutes later, employees received texts and emails from the company warning them about the gunman.

“Active shooter, find a safe place, active shooter on campus. Reply with YES to confirm receipt,” the first text read.

“Active shooter We are still on lockdown, please remain in a safe place, police are investigating,” another one said.

More than 1,000 people were working at the complex, which includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

Fire dispatch audio described a chaotic scene with first responders calling it a “war zone.”

“Start the casualty collection at this point … and let’s start working out getting some meds in here,” a voice says.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said the incident marks the 11th mass shooting in the state since 2004.

“We are here on the scene of another American tragedy. Another senseless American tragedy. One that shouldn’t have to happen and unfortunately it’s in our backyard. And I hate to say that it is in our backyard once again,” he said.

A prayer vigil for the victims was held Thursday night at The Ridge Community Church, about 10 miles from the Molson Coors site.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered state and US flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims.

The corporate offices will be closed for the rest of the week and the breweries will not reopen until further notice.

“Our families are hurting,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “What’s most important right now is that we, as a community, come together and put our arms around these grieving families.”