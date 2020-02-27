Skip to Content
National & World
By
Published 1:01 pm

Investors’ growing fears about virus outbreak sends Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 1,200 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors’ growing fears about virus outbreak sends Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 1,200 points.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Nonsense ! The current drop can be directly associated with the rise of Bernie Sanders- the death of the DNC- and Brexit.

    Coronavirus is nothing more than a seasonal illness.

    Like all other viruses- wash your hands- cover your cough- stay home and listen to Rush and Lars !
    Cripes- GenXer’s- Millenials- the whole batch of snowflakes after that- toughen up a bit- and turn off CNN if they scare you so much !

Leave a Reply