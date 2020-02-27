Investors’ growing fears about virus outbreak sends Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 1,200 points
Nonsense ! The current drop can be directly associated with the rise of Bernie Sanders- the death of the DNC- and Brexit.
Coronavirus is nothing more than a seasonal illness.
Like all other viruses- wash your hands- cover your cough- stay home and listen to Rush and Lars !
Cripes- GenXer’s- Millenials- the whole batch of snowflakes after that- toughen up a bit- and turn off CNN if they scare you so much !