Sandra J. Doran to step down as Salem College president at end of academic year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Sandra J. Doran’s tenure as president of Salem Academy and College is coming to close, sparking a nationwide search for someone to replace her.

Doran announced Thursday that this marks her final year and that she will leave at the end of the academic year. She has accepted a new role as president of Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Doran was named as interim president of Salem in April 2018 and tasked by the Board of Trustees to bring financial sustainability and set the college up for growth, according to Board of Trustees Chair Dara Folan.

In a video message to Salem’s students, faculty, staff, alumnae and donors, Doran said:

I am making this move with mixed emotions: Salem is a splendid institution, founded before our country was a country and enriched by the talents, accomplishments and loyalty of its alumnae. The city of Winston-Salem and leaders around the state have been incredibly supportive of our mission. And Steve and I have made many dear friends here. At the same time, I am happy to have a new professional challenge, at another women’s college.

“In addition, Salem’s extensive strategic planning process is nearing conclusion, and we will soon be ready for the next phase—implementation. That means, too, that we are ready for new leadership.Because my charge was alwaysto be a transitional leader, I decided the time was right for me to open the way for a new, longer-term president of Salem.”

Folan said that the search process for Doran’s successor will begin soon.

“The institution will seek candidates who embrace Salem’s history and are enthusiastic about its future strategic direction,” he said.

