Animal Control finds more than 20 starving horses

McDonough, GA (Clayton News Daily) — Henry County Police say people should avoid the area near a property on Kings Mill Road where Henry County Animal Control found “approximately 22 malnourished and mistreated horses” on Feb. 24.

A criminal investigation is underway and warrants have been issued for three suspects.

People who want to donate feed or supplies for the horses should contact either Henry County Animal Control or the Georgia Equine Rescue League. You can make an online donation to feed the horses via the Georgia Equine Rescue League’s Feed A Horse page at bit.ly/2vgiSEP.

HCPD warns that under no circumstances should people try to feed the horses on their own because a veterinarian has them on “a strict feeding schedule” and horse-lovers feeding them could endanger their health during this critical recovery window.

In addition, police point out, the horses are on private property and crossing onto it could lead to trespassing charges.

