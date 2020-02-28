Colorado police officer accused of distributing marijuana seized on the job

National & World

A policeman has been charged with distributing about a pound of marijuana he confiscated while on duty in December, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says.

Rocky Ford Police Officer James Lopez seized the pot from an investigation southeast of Colorado Springs, the bureau said in a statement.

Lopez took it to an acquaintance’s house and packaged it apparently for distribution, the bureau said. The unnamed acquaintance is not an officer.

Neither the Rocky Ford Police Department nor Lopez’s attorney had an immediate statement.

Lopez was charged this week with distribution of a controlled substance and official misconduct, the statement said. He was placed on administrative leave last month.

Lopez, who was issued a felony summons, is to appear in court on March 30, the statement says.