Family of Molson Coors shooting suspect expresses ‘sadness and heartache’

The family of the employee who killed five co-workers at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee before taking his own life on Friday expressed “terrible sadness and heartache over the tragic incident.”

A statement released on behalf of the family of 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, the electrician who opened fire at the complex on Wednesday, said they were “shocked and dismayed to learn of the apparent involvement and death of our family member.”

“Our family feels terrible sadness and heartache over the tragic incident at Molson Coors and devastating loss to the Milwaukee community,” said the statement from family attorney Craig Mastantuono.

“We sincerely extend our sympathy, compassion and prayers to the victims and families who lost their loved ones.”

The victims were identified by police Thursday as Jesus Valle Jr., 33; Gennady Levshetz, 61; Trevor Wetselaar, 33; Dana Walk, 57; and Dale Hudson, 60.

They were electricians, powerhouse operators and machinists at the facility, according to Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley.

“They were part of the fabric of our company and our community,” Hattersley said.

On Friday, Molson Coors Beverage Co. launched a GoFundMe effort for the victims’ families.

“The priority is to give the victim’s families the long-term help and support they’ll need in the years ahead,” the company said.

Attorney Stephen Gabert, who represented Ferrill in a car accident case, described him this week as nicer than most clients and a “well-adjusted” man.

“I’m shocked if he was the shooter. He was a real nice guy,” Gabert told CNN on Wednesday before police named Ferrill. “He was an electrician there for a long time. It was his career, for 15 years maybe, I can’t say for sure.”

The company said previously the shooter was an “active” employee at the sprawling facility. Police have not provided details on a possible motive.

“There are five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work. And they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn’t and tragically they never will,” Mayor Tom Barrett said of the victims.

Company emailed and texted workers about the shooter

More than 1,000 people were working at the campus when police received reports of a shooting at 2:08 p.m. (3:08 p.m. ET), police said. The complex includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

Minutes later, employees received texts and emails from the company warning them about the gunman.

“Active shooter, find a safe place, active shooter on campus. Reply with YES to confirm receipt,” the first text read.

“Active shooter We are still on lockdown, please remain in a safe place, police are investigating. Reply with YES to confirm receipt,” another one said.

Scores of police officers, SWAT teams and FBI agents rushed to the scene and could be seen walking around the Miller Valley neighborhood, which is named after the iconic 160-year-old brewery.

Fire dispatch audio described a chaotic scene with first responders calling it a “war zone.”

“Start the casualty collection at this point … and let’s start working out getting some meds in here,” a voice says.

When police arrived at the scene, they screened employees and checked them off one by one before securing the area hours later and allowing employees to go home, CNN affiliate WITI said.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said the incident marks the 11th mass shooting in Wisconsin since 2004.

When the shooting happened, Molson Coors was holding an annual conference in Texas. Company CEO Gavin Hattersley was at the event and suddenly announced he was leaving, according to a source familiar with the company.

The corporate offices will be closed for the rest of the week and the breweries will remain closed until further notice.

“This is an unthinkable tragedy for us,” Hattersley said.