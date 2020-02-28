Funeral arrangements announced for slain FVSU student

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Peach County, GA (WGCL) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Antira Gunn, the Atlanta-native and Fort Valley State student found strangled to death in a wooded area of Peach County.

Gunn, 23, was reported missing on Valentine’s Day. Her body was located four days later in a wooded area in Crawford County. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death.

Days prior to the discovery of Gunn’s body, investigators arrested her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, for an unrelated damage to property incident. A police report revealed he had vandalized Gunn’s home and vehicle just two weeks before her disappearance. Little was arrested on February 17 and is facing a malice murder charge.

Meanwhile, funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. (CT) at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama.