GM adding 1,200 jobs at Lansing assembly plants

Lansing, MI (WNEM) — General Motors has announced it’s adding more than a thousand jobs to its Lansing assembly plants.

The automaker announced Friday it is adding more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing manufacturing operations to meet customer demand for popular mid-size SUV; and to support the launch of two all-new Cadillac sedans.

Lansing Grand River Assembly will add a second shift in General Assembly, resulting in the plant adding almost 400 employees to support the launch of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, GM said in a press release.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly will add a third shift to support production of its popular Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. Approximately 800 employees will be added.

“We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing,” said Phil Kienle, vice president, GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers. This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as the Lansing community.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement:

“This is great news for our hardworking UAW members, their families, and the entire Lansing community. Everyone knows the best vehicles on the road are made by the industry’s best workforce right here in Michigan. From the $300 million investment in the Orion Assembly plant to the $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, we are excited about the future of manufacturing in Michigan. We are making strides every single day to cement Michigan’s status as a world leader in mobility, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep our foot on the gas.”

Since 2015, GM says it has invested more than $1 billion into Lansing manufacturing. This includes the $36 million investment at Lansing Delta Township last year for future mid-size SUV production, as well as the $175 million investment at Lansing Grand River in 2018 to modernize tooling and equipment for the all-new Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

Both shift additions will be operational in the second quarter of 2020.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly opened in 2006. The plant is GM’s newest plant in the United States.

General Motors’ Lansing Grand River Assembly is in Lansing and is GM’s second-newest U.S. assembly plant.

