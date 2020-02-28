Hawaiian Air temporarily suspends service between HNL and Incheon International Airport due to spike in COVID-19 cases

National & World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Hawaiian Airlines announced it will temporarily suspend its five-times-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Incheon International Airport (ICN), due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

The temporary suspension will begin March 2 through April 30

“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our support for public health efforts to contain the virus. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to support impacted guests.”

The last flight to leave HNL for ICN is scheduled to depart on March 1. The last inbound flight from ICN is scheduled to arrive at HNL the same day at 11 a.m.

Service is scheduled to resume on May 1 from HNL and May from ICN.

The airline is helping guests affected by the changes offering re-accommodation on alternative flights or with refunds.

Hawaiian has also issued a travel waiver for guests holding tickets on Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flights departing to/from/connecting via South Korea (KR) airports. More details can be found at hawaiianairlines.com/coronavirus.

