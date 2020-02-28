POLICE: Woman threatens to ‘kill everyone’ at entire precinct

National & World

Lilburn, GA (WGCL) — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly threatened to kill everyone inside a Gwinnett County police precinct.

On February 25, a call came in to the GCPD 911 Center from a woman identifying herself as ‘Jessica,’ saying “a lot of people are going to die today” at the South Precinct on Stone Drive in Lilburn.

About a half-hour later, another call was received with the call claiming they were going to kill everyone at the South Precinct with an AK-47.

The next day, the woman called again, claiming she had a bomb at the Lowe’s location on Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn. Although the caller stated that everyone was going to die, the store was searched and no threat was found.

On Thursday, the lead detective arrested the suspect, 35 year-old Jheri Leil Polite. She’s been charged with terroristic threats and transmitting a false public alarm.

