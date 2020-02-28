UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis has crowd falling crazy in love with her Beyoncé-inspired routine

National & World

The crowd lost their breath to Nia Dennis’ gymnastics routine last weekend.

The University of California, Los Angeles, junior’s amazing performance honored the one and only Beyoncé.

Hitting spins and flips to songs like “Crazy in Love” and “Ego,” Dennis ended her routine with her hands over her head in the shape of a crown. She even hit the woah, a popular dance move.

Dennis scored a 9.975 for her routine, close to a perfect score, according to UCLA.

That didn’t stop everyone else from thinking it was the best thing they ever had.

“Look at this unstoppable power and confidence!! Was just talking about how nothing gives you more power then being yourself! Shine @DennisNia, I’m inspired!!” tweeted singer Alicia Keys.

“@DennisNia is ending #BlackHistoryMonth the right way―by showcasing her Black excellence. Beyoncé herself would be proud,” tweeted Sen. Kamala Harris.

Comedian and host Steve Harvey joined in the praise too, saying Dennis’ performance was “inspiring” and that she was “destined for great things.”

Dennis was also appreciative for all the irreplaceable love she received for her routine.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness and joy, thank you everyone for such positive messages, it means the world to me to have your support. this is so surreal i can’t even believe it!” she tweeted.

This isn’t the first time a UCLA gymnast went viral for their routine. Last year, Katelyn Ohashi performed a Michael Jackson routine that also went viral and earned her a perfect 10.