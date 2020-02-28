Woman hit by suspect fleeing from Kansas City police dies

National & World

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — The 38-year-old woman whose car was hit by a suspect during a police chase last week has died, Kansas City police said on Friday.

Rebecca White and her 3-year-old daughter had been stopped at a red light on the morning of Feb. 19, when an alleged drunk driver fleeing from police went through the intersection and struck her. White suffered critical injuries, and her young daughter was seriously injured but survived.

Police said the suspect fleeing from officers, 32-year-old Miguel Ayala, had a blood-alcohol level of .347, over four times the legal limit in Missouri. Ayala remains in the Jackson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond and is charged with felony DWI with serious injury and felony fleeing from police. It’s unclear yet whether those charges might change with the new development of White dying from her injuries.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to the area of 51st and Hedges in Kansas City on Feb. 19 and observed a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe. A woman there said he had attempted to strike her with the vehicle.

Police said officers pursued the suspect, who refused to stop and failed to observe a posted stop sign. The suspect’s vehicle reached high rates of speed and placed the public in danger, they said.

At 47th Street and Raytown Road, the suspect’s vehicle struck White’s gray 2005 BMW, bringing the chase to a stop.

