Connecticut Girl Scouts pick up thousands of cookies

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) — All hands were on deck in New Britain on Saturday morning to help distribute thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.

There were towers of Samoas, Thin Mints, and Tagalongs for the Girl Scouts and their families to pick up, so they can be delivered across the state.

Close to two-million boxes of the mouth watering cookies will be sold in Connecticut to help the Girl Scouts in their communities.

“It makes a lot of our profits that go towards our trips, our activities, all of these other things and it’s also a good way to give back to the community,” said Rachel Deren, a West Hartford Girl Scout.

Last year, $1.9 million was raised to benefit Connecticut Girl Scouts.

Cookie booth sales will go on throughout the month of March.

