State Trooper shot during traffic stop in PA

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A State Trooper was shot during a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Police say on February 29 around 2:05 a.m., State Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township after observing violations.

During the stop, police made contact with Robert Ransom, 20, of Chambersburg.

According to the police release, Trooper suspected Ransom of driving under the influence, and during standard field sobriety testing, an altercation occurred between Ransom and the Troopers.

When police attempted to take Ransom into custody, he pulled out a handgun and shot one of the Troopers.

Ransom was taken into custody and the State Trooper was flown to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

