Man dies after officer-involved shooting

Mocksville, NC (WGHP) — A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Mocksville on Saturday afternoon, according to the Mocksville Police Department.

The officer was not injured, and police say Ian Austin Wilson, 31, was taken to Baptist Hospital where he later died.

Around 4 p.m., officers were told someone was possibly shooting from a moving vehicle.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop near the BP at 1324 US Highway 601 South.

Shots were fired between the passenger in the vehicle and an officer.

The driver and other passengers in the vehicle were cooperative with police.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident independently.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

