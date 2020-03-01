PD: Fight between 35 juveniles erupts at mall

National & World

Wauwatosa, WI (WDJT) — Police say a fight involving 35 juveniles erupted in the Mayfair Mall food court Saturday evening, Feb. 29.

Wauwatosa police responded around 7:49 p.m.

Three juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct. Officials say they were detained, processed and released into the custody of their parents.

One person involved suffered shortness of breath. No other injuries were reported.

Police do not know the reason for the fight.

