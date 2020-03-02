2 Local Texas Health Hospitals Welcome Leap Year Babies

National & World

NORTH TEXAS, TX (KTVT) — Two Texas Health hospitals in DFW welcomed leap year babies Saturday.

People born on Feb. 29 are often called “leaplings” or “leapers,” and Texas Health HEB and Texas Health Fort Worth welcomed two of them into the world yesterday.

Jacob Nunez and Ace Rodriguez Luna and were born a little over an hour apart and about 20 miles away from each other.

Nunez was born first at 1:33 p.m. at Texas Health Fort Worth. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces.

And just 73 minutes later, Luna was born at 2:46 p.m. at Texas Health HEB, weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces.