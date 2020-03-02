Archdiocese of Atlanta issues coronavirus advisory

National & World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Amid coronavirus concerns, some places of worship in metro Atlanta are now taking precautionary steps.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta sent out an advisory to give parishes options to stay safe. The letter mentions certain changes for communion.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Atlanta told CBS46 these are the same options that pastors usually have during the regular flu season, but they’ve decided to take this action now to be proactive.

Dear Friends in Christ,

Given the ongoing concern over COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, we have decided to suspend distribution of the Precious Blood for the time being. We feel we would eventually have to take this action and hope that taking it early will allay any fears people have now and demonstrate our concern for the health and safety of our congregations.

Individual pastors can decide whether or not to suspend the exchange of peace. Many pastors have already taken these precautions to prevent the spread of flu in their communities.

Alondra Franco attends the Cathedral of Christ the King and told CBS46 they’re still doing communion, but were given those options Sunday afternoon.

“The priest did today mention if you’re sick, feeling some type of way, don’t drink the wine because other people are drinking after you,” Franco said. “So just be cautious about it.”

