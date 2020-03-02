Coronavirus triggers prom dress shortage

National & World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — The coronavirus could cause a shortage of prom dresses. That’s the warning from manufacturers as factories remain closed in China.

China makes 80% of such gowns, according to the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association.

High schooler Kaia Roberson and her mom, Shauna, have been shopping in Las Vegas.

They visited the shop of Claudia Palacios.

“You should start early. Your dress, at least your dream dress, might not be here,” said store owner Palacios.

Some retailers report a delay in tuxedo inventory also.