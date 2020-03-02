Entertainment Industry Getting Hit Hard By Spread Of Coronavirus

National & World

HOLLYWOOD, LA (KCAL/KCBS) — The entertainment industry is bracing for a financial hit from coronavirus, with movie theaters closing around the world and productions and premieres being delayed or canceled as coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

In the past week, CBS suspended filming of “The Amazing Race” and a scheduled shoot in Venice, Italy for “Mission: Impossible 7” that was supposed to start Monday had to be postponed after the Italian government stopped all public gatherings.

Studios have canceled plans for movie premieres in China for Disney’s live-action “Mulan” and the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die” since theaters, there have been closed since mid-January.

The Asia segments of most scheduled concert tours for BTS and Green Day have also been canceled or postponed.

Deaths around the world from coronavirus have topped 3,000. Nearly 90,000 cases have been confirmed in 71 countries and territories and on one cruise ship.

In the U.S., 89 cases have been confirmed, with new infections reported Sunday in New York, Rhode Island, and Florida. Two people have died from coronavirus, both in Washington State.

