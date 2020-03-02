Lawmakers to hear from public about legalizing marijuana

National & World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A huge crowd is expected to let their voices be heard in the marijuana legalization debate at a hearing on Monday.

The latest plan would allow adults 21 and older to have and buy up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana from licensed retailers.

The plan would put an additional 25 percent tax on top of the state’s sales tax which could create $71 million in revenue in the first year.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Democratic leaders support the bill, but critics warn it could impact health and lead to more crashes.

