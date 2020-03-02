Man accused of murder after coworker wakes up from coma and says he pushed him

National & World

FREMONT, NE (KPTM) — A man from Muscatine, Iowa is charged with attempted murder after a coworker says he was pushed from a catwalk at work.

Pedro Andrade, 37, has been charged with attempted murder, willful injury, and flight to avoid prosecution.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office say on Oct. 10th, 2019, they received a call from a construction worker who fell about 60 feet, or 5.5. stories from an industrial grain bin and was unconscious.

They say the man was taken to Grape Community hospital and then to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

On a report from Fremont County Sheriff Office, the same man who fell had woke up from a coma and told that his coworker Andrade pushed him.

According to officials, Andrade found out about an affair between his wife and the coworker.

They say Andrade unhooked the coworker’s safety lines and pushed him from the catwalk onto the gravel parking lot.

Andrade agreed to meet with officials, deputies say but found out that Andrade and his wife left the country.

Deputies say there was a warrant for his arrest and they found out on Feb. 14th, 2020, that Andrade was taken by U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities in Mérida, Yucatán.

They say as a U.S. citizen, he was deported from Mexico and went to Harris County, Texas.

On Feb. 29, 2020, officials say Andrade went from Texas to Fremont County Jail and is held without bond.

Andrade is awaiting an appearance with the Fremont County Magistrate they say.

