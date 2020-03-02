Some Colorado Springs Residents Must Get Bear-Proof Trash Cans

National & World

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KCNC) — New rules are in place in parts of Colorado Springs to try to reduce the number of bears in neighborhoods. A new ordinance went into effect Sunday that requires homeowners to make some changes when it comes to their trash.

Homeowners who choose not to get bear-proof trash cans can put out their trash no earlier than 5 a.m. on trash day and take them back inside no later than 7 p.m. that same day. Trash cans must also be stored inside a garage, shed or other enclosure.

The other option is to get a bear-proof trash can.

