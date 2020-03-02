Spouse Of Patient In Arlington Heights Hospital Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 4th Case In Illinois

National & World

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — State health officials confirm the wife of a patient at a hospital in Arlington Heights has tested positive for the coronavirus according to Northwest Community Healthcare.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Illinois to four.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the couple are in their 70s. She is being quarantined at home and complying with health officials. In both cases, the patients are reported to be in good condition.

“The tests conducted in Illinois resulted in presumptive positives for COVID-19,” hospital officials said in a written statement. “The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab. The patient is hospitalized in isolation and CDC protocols have been implemented.”

According to the IDPH, symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Right now, the virus has not been found to be spreading widely in the U.S., and the risk to the general public remains low.

Public health officials are encouraging the public to remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water, and staying home when sick.

The two other cases were a couple who tested negative for the virus in February. The couple has been released from the hospital.

Officials will provide an update on the third patient Monday afternoon.

