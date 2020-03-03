A tug-of-war between Texas officials and federal officials over containing coronavirus has left those quarantined feeling stuck

National & World

Gay Courter woke up ready with her bags packed Monday after being confined to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for the last two weeks.

The American author and filmmaker was among 122 people who were quarantined after a coronavirus outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan. Protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated Courter and the others had to be quarantined for 14 days to assure they didn’t have the infection, which has killed more than 3,100 people and infected 90,000 globally.

Courter told CNN she saw the buses coming to pick her and the others up to take them to the airport, but suddenly the buses turned around. Courter and her husband realized they weren’t going home.

Anger is rising both inside and outside of Lackland as officials try to contain the ever-growing coronavirus.

A judge in San Antonio threw out the city’s lawsuit later on Monday against federal agencies including the CDC, Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services that looked to prevent the agencies from further releasing individuals at Lackland after the CDC released a woman over the weekend who had previously tested negative twice.

But the tug-of-war between local officials and federal agencies on how best to contain the virus is leaving the quarantined people both figuratively and literally stuck.

“At this point, we are being held illegally against our will,” Courter said.

US District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said in denying the temporary restraining order that the court did not have jurisdiction and the federal agencies “are authorized to make and enforce such regulations.”

“The United States Government is, in effect, washing its own hands further of this quarantine,” the order said.

San Antonio mayor declared public health emergency

The woman who was accidentally released by the CDC was out in the community for about 12 hours, during which she visited a hotel and ate at a mall. She is now back in quarantine.

“At the time of discharge from the facility, the patient was asymptomatic and met all of CDC’s criteria for release,” the CDC statement said. It’s unclear why the additional test was performed. CNN’s calls to the CDC have not been returned.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the patient’s release a federal “screw-up” during a news conference and declared a public health emergency. Nirenberg requested the Americans quarantined at Lackland AFB continue to be held until they’ve been retested and their results are negative.

“We want to make sure that before anyone is released into the public, they are confirmed not to be of any risk to exposure to the public,'” Nirenberg told CNN.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also slammed the CDC for the accidental release.

“It appears to be a case of negligence with regard to allowing this person who had the coronavirus leave the Texas Center for Infectious Disease and go back into the general population,” Abbott told reporters in Austin.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff told CNN Monday he and Nirenberg wrote letters to federal agencies in February to keep people under quarantine, but both went unanswered.

“We’re doing everything to protect our citizens, we’ve done everything we can to help those that really have a serious case, but we’ve had no cooperation with the CDC, with the federal government, with the Department of Defense, just not listening to us,” Wolff said.

Officials want CDC to change protocols

The CDC’s protocol for possible coronavirus cases has been to test people twice within 24 hours.

If a person tested negative twice, they were free to go, according to Abbott. The issue with the woman who was released was that she was tested a third time and was allowed to leave while the results were pending.

“Our expectation, our demand in here is that going forward, the CDC will do three tests as opposed to two,” Abbott said, adding that the three tests should be completed over 48 hours.

Gay Courter, the woman under quarantine at Lackland, expressed her frustration over the last-minute change in protocol.

“We agreed to the quarantine, we supported the quarantine and did everything required of us,” Courter said. She and her husband have been under quarantine since February 4 on board the cruise ship.

She said that they have been tested negative for the virus three times and never showed any symptoms.

“You have lots of very upset people,” Courter said.