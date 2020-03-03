Horses living in piles of manure rescued; woman faces animal cruelty charges

National & World

Ludlow, MA (WCVB) — A Ludlow woman is facing animal cruelty charges after two horses were found living in stalls with piles of manure so high that the animals’ backs were pressed against the barn roof rafters, causing sores, the MSPCA said.

On Feb. 5, a team from the MSPCA spent two hours digging the horses out of their stalls because the manure blocked the doors. The animals are now being cared for by the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

Nancy L. Golec of Ludlow, the former owner of the horses, has been charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. Golec was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Feb. 24.

Their overgrown and misshapen hooves contributed to imbalances that have significantly impacted their health.

“We’re going to do everything possible to help them live the rest of their lives without pain, but that will be determined by the degree to which we can reshape the hooves,” said Lauze.

X-rays confirmed changes to the coffin bones of both of Shakira’s front hooves, but the staff are hopeful these changes will not further erode the quality of her life, the MSPCA said.

“It really depends on the extent to which her hooves can be reshaped,” added Lauze.

Tia’s radiographs, however, show immense deformation of the coffin bones in her hind hooves, among other bone changes that could forever compromise her health.

The Nevins Farm team will continue to rehabilitate both horses in hopes that they can be placed for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting can email barnstaff@mspca.org for more information.

Readers who wish to contribute toward the horses’ mounting medical bills may do so by way of the MSPCA at Nevins Farm Ashton’s Hope Fund.

