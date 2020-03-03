Students push for age limit on energy drinks

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) — In Connecticut, you have to be 16 years old to get a drivers license, but soon you may also have to be that old to buy an energy drink.

A group of local middle school students are pushing to make that a reality.

It all started as a school science project, but it quickly got the attention of a lawmaker, as well as people around the country who blame the drinks for the death of a loved one.

“I will never every consume an energy drink and I want other children to feel the same way that I do about them,” said Lily Kiernan, a seventh grader at City Hill Middle School in Naugatuck.

She’s among the group of students who participated in a school project to research the effects of energy drinks and lobby a lawmaker

Last year, it resulted in a bill before the children’s committee. This year, the bill is back.

“It really took on a life of its own that we didn’t even anticipate would happen,” said Katrina Spina, a teacher at City Hill Middle School.

Energy drink companies say they are being unfairly targeted, and that they’re drinks are safe.

Joseph Luppino, a lobbyist for Red Bull North America, said in written testimony “simply put, energy drinks are safe. They are no different than coffee, tea, sodas, or other caffeine containing conventional food products.”

Luppino testified that energy drink companies have regulated themselves, including labels that identify ingredients, and state products are not intended for kids. The industry also doesn’t market to anyone 12 and under or in schools.

However, Loretta Lowe from Tennessee said a medical examiner determined energy drinks caused her otherwise healthy son to have a heart attack at 31.

Energy drink companies point out their products have roughly 80 milligrams of caffeine per 8 ounces.

Coffee can vary, but Starbucks says its Pike Place roast has 155 milligrams.

The Naugatuck students warn it’s the combination of caffeine and other stimulants that is dangerous.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, energy drinks can cause dehydration, heart complications, anxiety, and insomnia.

“If it can kill a grown man like my son, that was perfectly healthy, who didn’t even smoke cigarettes, then what can it do a kid,” Lowe said.

In a statement, the American Beverage Association said “Energy drinks have been enjoyed by millions of people worldwide for more than 30 years and are recognized as safe for consumption by government food safety agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and the European Food Safety Authority. Additionally, mainstream energy drinks typically contain half the caffeine found in coffeehouse coffees. Independent scientific research shows adolescents get most of their caffeine from coffee and other sources, not energy drinks; however, energy drink companies have proactively and voluntarily committed to not market their products to children.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.