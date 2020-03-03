Tennessee State Prison where ‘The Green Mile’ and ‘Walk the Line’ were filmed was severely damaged by tornado

National & World

A prison where scenes from “The Green Mile” and the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line” were filmed was torn apart as a tornado ripped through Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Prison, just west of Nashville, suffered extensive damage Tuesday, according to the state’s department of corrections.

A 40-yard section of a stone wall and several power poles were knocked down. Piles of brick walls filled the prison’s courtyard but no people were wounded, Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said in a video posted online.

Parker said a nearby records storage building was destroyed and some vehicles had either extensive damage or were missing.

The prison closed in 1992 and has mostly been kept off limits to the public. Its unique architecture has caught the attention of movie producers.

Stephen King’s inspired “The Green Mile” was partially filmed there as well as “The Last Castle.”