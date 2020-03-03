Zero Fare Transit takes step forward for KC riders

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City is one step closer to free public transportation and now, Washington DC is considering a similar proposal. Kansas City bus riders are rallying to support the budget proposal that would fund it.

Waiting for the bus is a daily ritual for nearly 50,000 Kansas citians every day. Tuesday, bus riders joined hundreds who packed the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department to share their thoughts on the proposed budget for the upcoming year.

Adenike Amen Ra is an urban farmer who rides the bus, many of her customers depend on public transportation to get to her business.

“East meets west of Troost, it’s moving us into an international city. The idea that I can go all over KC without any kind of obstruction,” Ra said.

City council has voiced support for the mayor’s proposal to fund about two thirds of the estimated cost of zero fare transit with additional funds coming from KCATA.

“I believe it would be good for the economy because more people interested in the bus means more people would take it,” bus rider Vincent Bell said.

Those who ride the bus hope that support continues.

“I always have to pay for a bus pass, so this would be good for me,” bus rider Kelley Nicholson said.

As long as free busses don’t mean fewer busses or delays in service.

“A lot of people take the bus. It’s good not to have to worry about having enough money or anything like that,” Nicholson said.

The Prospect Max Line is already free for Kansas City riders. Also at Tuesday’s budget hearing were dozens of people speaking in support of the Tenants Bill of Rights and people asking the city not to cut funding for the arts council.

