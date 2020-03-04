22-Year-Old Angler Samson Matthews Catches Record-Breaking Longnose Gar

National & World

FEDERALSBURG, MD (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Hurlock fisherman made a huge catch on Monday while fishing for blue catfish in the Marshyhope Creek in Dorchester County.

Samson Matthews told the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, he was about 10 minutes into fishing with a friend when he felt a strong pull and something thrashing.

“I didn’t even know what it was at first,” Matthews told DNR.

After pulling the fish into the boat, the pair knew they had a record-breaker.

Matthews caught an 18.3-pound longnose gar.

The longnose gar is a prehistoric fish known for its long nose and hard scales. The catch was weighed by Kool Ice and Seafood in Cambridge and Matthews beat the 2019 record holder David Confair by just 4 ounces.

After getting the fish weighed, Matthews released it back into Marshyhope Creek.

