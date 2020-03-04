Couple wins $250K after buying scratch-it tickets while grocery shopping

National & World

KLAMATH FALLS, OR (KPTV) — An engaged couple from Klamath Falls picked up more than eggs and milk when they bought a winning Oregon Lottery Scratch-it ticket while grocery shopping.

The Oregon Lottery said Ruth Wallace and her fiance Scott O’Neil every so often get lottery tickets. When Ruth sent Scott to get groceries one day, he picked up the $20 Scratch-its instead of the usual $1 to $5 tickets that they buy.

“I was shocked he got some $20 tickets. I thought that was extravagant,” Ruth said.

The couple said that each ticket that Ruth scratched were winning tickets, while every ticket that Scott touched was a non-winner.

“Then I scratched my last ticket and thought it was a $250 winner. That made me pretty excited,” Scott said. “Then Ruth looked at it and realized it was actually $250,000!”

The Oregon Lottery said the couple will take home $170,000 after taxes.

The couple said they were moving into a new home soon and will use the winnings buy new furniture and pay for moving expenses. They also said they may purchase new cars.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Madison Market on 6th Street in Klamath Falls.

