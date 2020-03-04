Forest Grove couple stuck in Tokyo hoping to be back as early as next week

National & World

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — For nearly a month now, FOX 12 has been talking to a Forest Grove woman who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus while on a cruise ship near Japan.

Rebecca Frasure is still in a Tokyo hospital. She’s hoping she and her husband will be back home to Oregon as early as next week.

“We really just want to get back on home soil and actually back home and just regain some semblance of life,” Frasure said on her 28th day in the hospital.

She first tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus after she and her husband were vacationing on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Now with one negative test result down, she just needs one more to be released.

“Fingers crossed that that’s negative,” Frasure said. “If it is, then I can finally be discharged and then I do still have to wait five days in Tokyo based on the rules that we’re following right now without any increase in symptoms or anything like that, then I can be cleared to go home.”

She said she feels lucky that her symptoms never got worse than a mild cough.

Since she was first quarantined, we’ve learned a handful of passengers aboard the same ship where she got sick have died.

More than 700 people on that ship contracted the virus.

“It is awful that this is happening, and I just hope that we can get a hold on it and understand it sooner rather than later,” Frasure said.

And now with three cases here in Oregon, she said based on her own experience, she hopes people here at home can look at this virus with a level head.

“We really just have to be vigilant, not freak out, but we need to be vigilant, we need to be very careful with who we’re around and what we choose to do,” she said. “Really for people to pay attention to the facts and not the hysteria.”

