Hanson Police Identify Driver After Child Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle

HANSON, MA (WBZ) — Police in Hanson identified the woman who was driving when a young child opened the door of a moving vehicle and tumbled into the road. After speaking to the woman, who is the child’s caregiver, police determined the situation was an accident.

On Tuesday, police released a video that showed the child falling out of the moving crossover SUV near Hanson Town Hall on Liberty Street. The child appeared unharmed, but police wanted to identify them and the driver to make sure.

Tuesday night, the woman contacted police and said the child was in the car seat and unbuckled themselves without her knowledge. Before the vehicle’s auto-lock feature engaged, the child opened the door and fell out.

The woman confirmed that the child was not injured.

“We were glad to find out that the child was okay and it appears that this incident was accidental,” Police Chief Michael Miksch said. “I would like to thank the members of the media and public who assisted us in getting the word out that we were looking to speak with the driver involved.”

Police will not charge the driver. The Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident.

