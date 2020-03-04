In first NFL offseason Greedy Williams is giving back

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Shreveport, LA (KTBS ) — Greedy Williams makes his living in Cleveland, but this offseason he accomplished a goal of buying a house for his family in Shreveport.

“It was cool. It was one of my dreams, just buy a home for me and my family and my daughter, she loves it. She’s running all through it and it’s a gift to myself.”

There’s a lot that comes with being a professional athlete, but Greedy says he appreciates the role, “I’m able to do things for my family. Just be one of those helping hands, one of the ‘call-ons’ and like I said, it’s a great feeling. Mom will call me and she got it, so it’s kind of one of the reasons, that’s always been my dream to take care of mom and do things for her.”

A peek at that family bond was displayed at a Mudbugs game where his girlfriend, daughter and nephew helped in the Krewe of Clawed parade. And also at Greedy’s Valentine’s Day event at Shriners hospital where that same nephew and a niece learned how to make an impact on other people’s lives, “It’s big man, just my niece and nephew and them just watching me and them just walking with me passing out the teddy bears and candy. Me just telling them what this if for and things like that. They’re happy to do it and you build kids up like that and I’m pretty sure they’ll come everyday and do it. That’s the kind of heart they have.”

Greedy is in the early stages of his professional career and has a message for those that hope to follow his path, “Just believe in yourself man and know the people that was there with you from day one and always give support back to the people that supported you. It’s a great feeling just doing things for the people that helped you out. It’s a blessing and it’s amazing. What guy don’t want to take care of his mom when he gets a lot of money and things like that so that’s the message to you guys who’s going to go through this phase, just take care of the people that was there for you since day one.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.