Noose once placed on locker of shooter at Molson Coors, company says

A noose was once placed on the locker of the man who shot and killed five coworkers at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee before taking his own life, the company said.

The noose was found on Anthony Ferrill’s locker in 2015, Molson Coors spokesman Adam Collins said. The company has not been able to identify who placed it there.

“It was a disgusting act five years ago, and remains disgusting today,” Collins said.

Collins said Ferrill, 51, who is African American, was not working the day the noose was placed on his locker

“Our HR team notified him of the incident. It was investigated fully,” he said. “No camera footage was available to show who placed it on the locker, we offered HR and Security services to the employee, we talked to the brewery leadership team in Milwaukee about the issue and we ensured everyone knew about our confidential paths to share discrimination or harassment complaints.”

It is unclear whether the incident played any role in the shooting that took place at the Molson Coors complex last week. The company said it is not aware of any complaints made by the shooter to HR or management about racial harassment. Additionally, the company said it is not aware of any filings from Ferrill to any state agencies related to race discrimination or harassment. The company also said there are no active EEOC race-based harassment or discrimination complaints in the Milwaukee brewery.

“The police have asked us not to speculate about what had precipitated before the shooting, so I want to be respectful of that,” Collins said.

Police have not provided details on a possible motive for the shooting.

The victims were identified by police as Jesus Valle Jr., 33; Gennady Levshetz, 61; Trevor Wetselaar, 33; Dana Walk, 57; and Dale Hudson, 60. They were electricians, powerhouse operators and machinists at the facility, according to Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley.

A statement released on behalf of Ferrill’s family said they were “shocked and dismayed to learn of the apparent involvement and death of our family member.”

Collins maintains the company is committed to being an open and inclusive organization.

“There’s no two ways about it. We have more work to do. In the past few days we have been listening to employees about their experiences and their needs,” Collins said. “We have also been reaching out to our partners for input and advice as we take a deep look at our own culture and improve it in the weeks and months ahead.”