Police: Man accused of driving from Alabama expecting sex from female child

MARIETTA, GA (WGCL) — Marietta police arrested an Alabama man at a retail center on Sandy Plains Road, accusing him of sexual exploitation of a child.

Richard James Parker allegedly drove from Oxford, Alabama after communicating with a person who he thought was a 13-year-old female via a dating app. The conversation revealed that Parker became aware the child was 13 not 20 as her profile indicated, yet he still engaged in conversation and sent naked pictures of his genitals to the child.

Parker also asked the child to snap nude pictures of herself and send them to him. Though he told the child not to talk about their conversations nor let her parents know.

During the online conversations, Parker arranged a meeting in Cobb County outside a business on Sandy Plains and Scufflegrit Roads. When Parker arrived from Alabama he was arrested and charged with obscene telephone contact and to employ a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium.

Marietta Police arrested Parker. He was taken to Cobb County jail. His bond was set at $27,720.