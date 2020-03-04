Whole Foods recalls chicken tamales sold in Georgia

National & World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Whole Foods Market is recalling select Green Chile Chicken Tamales from stores in several states because of undeclared milk.

The company says people with allergies or sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious of life-threatening allergic reaction if consuming the products.

The products were sold in 24 states, including Georgia and were packaged in plastic containers in family-style meal kits with a Whole Foods Market scale label.

They were also available on the self-serve hot bar and from the chef’s case. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The products are the Green Chile Chicken Tamale Family Meal, Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Chef’s Case and Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Packaged with best-buy dates of 3/7/2020. Also affected are the Green Chile Chicken Tamale with a best-buy date of 3/31/2020 and Frozen and Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Hot Bar with a best-buy date of 3/1/2020.

