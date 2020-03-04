York couple accused of pushing child in stroller while intoxicated

National & World

YORK, PA (WPMT) — A York couple is facing child endangerment and public drunkenness charges after police say they were seen pushing a 3-year-old child in a stroller across North George Street while in a state of intoxication.

Jazlyn Winters, 23, and Chad Reed, 29, both of the first block of Arsenal Road, were charged Monday afternoon by Northern York County Regional Police.

The arresting officer reported he was in his patrol vehicle in a parking lot on the southwest side of West 11th Avenue in Manchester Township at about 3:02 p.m. when he observed the suspects standing at the intersection of West 11th Avenue and North George Street, the criminal complaint affidavit states.

The couple had a child in a stroller and appeared to be intoxicated as they attempted to cross the roadway, according to the complaint. Traffic approaching in the northbound lanes of North George Street was forced to stop and wait for the couple to cross, police say.

As they crossed the street, police say, both subjects appeared to be stumbling and walking slowly. The woman, later identified as Winters, allegedly dropped the drink she was holding and nearly fell over while bending down to pick it up, according to police.

The officer activated his emergency lights and made contact with the subjects along East 11th Avenue near the Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road, according to the complaint. Both subjects exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police.

The couple said they were living at the motel and went across the street to purchase soft drinks, according to police. They allegedly both admitted to using Adderall and marijuana earlier in the day, police say.

Reed allegedly admitted that he had an outstanding arrest warrant from York, according to police.

Both subjects were taken into custody. The child was placed in the care of their maternal grandmother, according to police.

