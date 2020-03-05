Atlanta-area private school students pretend to lynch Ethiopian student

National & World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — An alarming video shared with CBS46 by a concerned mother, showed a group of Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School pretending to “lynch” an Ethiopian student in one of the school’s bathrooms.

In the video, several male students can be seen gathered in the bathroom where they pretend to lynch the student. Some of the students had their faces wrapped in white paper towels.

The concerned parent said the video was taken by another African-American student who walked in on the incident and shared the video with his parents. Since then, the video has been circulating through the hands of Cristo Rey parents and around social media.

Cristo Rey’s administrators sent a statement to parents, students, staff and families:

“Dear Cristo Rey families,

Yesterday we informed you of an extremely shocking and appalling incident that take place at the school. We met with all the students this morning and told them that this type of behavior would not be tolerated and have made counselors available to speak with any student who would like to do so. This afternoon from 4 – 5:00 pm we will host a parent meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting will be in the media center on the first floor. Thank you.”

Some concerned parents plan to meet at the school’s media center at 4 pm Thursday to address the issue.

