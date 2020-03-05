Coronavirus threat prompts Asheville event venue to take precautions, others to cancel

National & World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With coronavirus cases on the rise, Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville is taking extra precautions as it prepares for crowds attending the Southern Conference Men’s and Woman’s Basketball Tournament this week.

New signs inside remind people how to protect themselves from getting sick. There are also more hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

“In regards to coronavirus, we’ve added hand sanitizer stations that exceed CDC requirements throughout the venue and throughout the locker rooms to help protect the players and guests,” venue general manager Chris Corl said.

Corl said they’re ready for the thousands of people who will be packed inside the arena this weekend.

“Mainly to ease people’s minds as they attend events. We have soap, etc. throughout all restrooms and foodservice locations. But, with everyone’s awareness heightened, we wanted to make sure it was easy and obvious for people to re-clean their hands,” Corl said.

Across town, other event organizers aren’t taking any chances.

Laura Hope-Gill made the difficult decision to cancel Asheville WordFest next month.

“We have 32 presenters from our own community who were going to teach workshops,” she said.

The event brings in more than a thousand people.

And although Hope-Gill’s hosted it since 2007, she said it just wasn’t worth the risk this year.

“It’s a non-essential thing. For me, it’s essential because I love it, but really it’s not a school. It’s not first responders. It’s not something that a lot of people’s lives will fall apart without,” added Hope-Gill.

She’s said they’ll try again next year.

But, for now, the classrooms at Lenoir-Rhyne University will remain empty the third weekend in April.

A choice, Hope-Gill said, did not come easy.

“Everyone is in unknown territory, and we’re doing the best we can,” she added.

