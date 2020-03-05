Former firefighter charged with setting roadside fires

National & World

POLK COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Authorities say a former firefighter is accused of setting several roadside fires in Polk County.

In a joint news release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Timothy Wayne Stewart, of Columbus, faces nine misdemeanor charges of setting fire to woods/lands/fields.

The sheriff’s office said Stewart is a former volunteer firefighter with the Mill Spring Fire Department and a former paid firefighter with the Columbus Fire Department — two jurisdictions where the majority of fires happened.

Stewart’s bond was set at $2,000. Authorities said he made bond and was released shortly after midnight on March 5, 2020.

“This case is a prime example of what can be accomplished when all of us — emergency services, fire departments, local law enforcement, and state agencies work hand-in-hand to keep our communities safe,” Sheriff Wright said in a news release.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire Marshal’s Office, and N.C. Forest Service worked together on this joint investigation.

