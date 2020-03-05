Plymouth Student Taken To Hospital With Flu-Like Symptoms After Trip To Italy

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMOUTH, MA (WBZ) — A student from Plymouth who had traveled to Milan, Italy, last month, where there was recently a coronavirus outbreak, was taken to a hospital Wednesday night for flu-like symptoms. Doctors examined the student and sent them home.

The 17-year-old student was part of a school group that traveled to Milan. When his parents noticed he was sick, they called 911 and he was taken Beth Israel Deaconess hospital in Plymouth. After examination, doctors determined the student could return home.

The superintendent of Plymouth Public Schools sent an email to parents explaining the situation and telling them not to worry. He said that back in February, 12 high school students went to Milan and came back the day before the city went into lockdown because of a coronavirus outbreak.

“The advice from the Department of Public Health is just to monitor the kids, and we have and they have not exhibited any health concerns — even going to the nurse’s office — until we had a student who went to Beth Israel Deaconess last night who was experiencing some health concerns. He went and was evaluated and was released today,” said Superintendent Gary Maestas.

None of the other children or chaperones who were on the trip are showing any sickness or flu-like symptoms. Friday will be 14 days since they have returned, which is generally considered to be the incubation period for the coronavirus. They should be able to go back to school Monday but are staying home until then.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.