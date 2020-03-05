Police: 23-year-old took up-skirt photos at church, mall over 2 years

National & World

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WJRT) — A 23-year-old is accused of using his cell phone to shoot videos up women’s dresses or skirts around Genesee County and the Detroit area over two years, police say.

Investigators allege Trevor Stafford took the photos at his church, the Meijer in Davison, the Genesee Valley Center mall and around the Detroit area. They are asking potential victims to come forward.

“It’s kind of like chilling to think about this going on in the house of God,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Stafford is charged with two counts of capturing images of an unclothed person related to two women from his church in Richfield Township. Leyton said Stafford took video of them under their clothing.

“His wife discovered the memory cards in their computer … and she was able to see on it this improper business and she reported it to the police,” Leyton said.

He said Stafford’s wife found pornography and 21 up-skirt videos on the memory cards. Investigators believe he created them between July 2017 to July 2019.

“She would go shopping, he’d go to another part of the store and he was using his smart phone to take video up the skirts of women shopping in the store,” Leyton said. “How he was doing that, I really don’t know.”

Because there aren’t any faces in the videos at those places, Leyton said investigators don’t know who he victimized. Anyone who believes they may be a victim should contact police.

Stafford’s defense attorney is reminding everyone that these are only allegations.

“We have not been to court,” said defense attorney Nicholas Robinson. “We have not had a chance to review or challenge any of the evidence that they have against him, but we look forward to doing so.”

Stafford does not have a criminal record.

Michigan State Police say Stafford’s initial plan was to sell the videos he created online, but he told police he didn’t know how to. Stafford’s wife, who turned him in, has since divorced him.

