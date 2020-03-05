U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to headline KC Air Show

National & World

GARDNER, KS (KCTV) — For the first time in 12 years, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Kansas City Air Show this fall.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will be there too.

Another first for the show is that it’ll be held at the New Century Airport.

The show goes from Sept. 5-6. You can get discounted tickets from now until March 15.

You can purchase your tickets at kcairshow.org/tickets.

