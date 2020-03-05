University investigating after massage therapist charged in incident with child

National & World

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) — Officials at the University of Kansas say they are investigating after a local massage therapist with ties to the athletic department was charged with child sex crimes.

According to a statement issued by the school, the massage therapist has been providing services to some of the women’s athletic teams since 2015.

The school noted that the therapist was not an employee of KU but was rather an independent contractor. KU has now terminated that contract.

The case that led to the charges against the therapist did not involved university students.

Officials said that when they learned of the arrest of the therapist from a local media inquiry, they immediately began reaching out to students and started an internal investigation led by an independent party. Though it is early in that process, officials say they are “deeply troubled” by what they have learned.

The school said support is being provided to athletes, parents and staff impacted by this issue.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are still determining who, if anyone, knew of “inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.”

