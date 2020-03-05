Update on the latest sports

National & World

NBA-SCHEDULE

Greek Freak leads Bucks

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have avoided their first losing streak in 12 months.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) had a double-double and the Bucks bounced back from Monday’s loss at Miami by topping the Pacers, 119-100. Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which recovered after squandering most of an early 22-point lead.

Khris Middleton had 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo matched a career high with 19 as the Bucks improved to a league-best 53-9.

Milwaukee hasn’t dropped two in a row since last March 2 and 4.

Checking out Wednesday’s other NBA action:

— Jayson Tatum dropped in 32 points and the Celtics overcame Collin Sexton’s career-high 41 points to beat the Cavaliers, 112-106. Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 22 points for Boston, which played without injured starter Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward due to injuries.

— The Heat hit a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in their 116-113 win over the Magic. Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc.

— The Jazz cruised to their third straight win as Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each provided 23 points in a 112-104 downing of the Knicks. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds as Utah climbed within a half-game of the Rockets for fourth place in the Western Conference.

— Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) contributed 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his team-record 22nd career triple-double, helping the Mavericks get past the Pelicans, 127-123 in overtime. Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) had 34 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas pulled within 2 ½ games of Houston for first place in the Southwest Division.

— The Thunder wasted a 16-point, second-half lead before Danilo Gallinari (dah-NIH’-loh gah-lih-NAHR’-ee) made a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute of Oklahoma City’s 114-107 triumph over the Pistons. Shai Gilgeous (shay GIHL’-juhs)-Alexander scored 27 points as the Thunder ended a two-game skid.

— Josh Jackson scored 19 points and the Grizzlies ran away from the Nets in the second half of a 118-79 blowout at Brooklyn. Tyus Jones added 18 points as Memphis won its third in a row.

— Hassan Whiteside, Carmello Anthony, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored at least 22 points as the Trail Blazers hammered the Wizards, 125-105. Anthony was high man for Portland with 25 points and Whiteside grabbed a team-best 16 rebounds while scoring 24 points.

— Malik Beasley produced 24 points and D’Angelo Russell added 19 for the Timberwolves in a 115-108 win against the Bulls. Naz Reid had his second straight double-double for Minnesota with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Kansas fends off TCU

UNDATED (AP) — Udoka Azubuike (oo-DOH’-kah az-ah-BOO’-kay) showed no signs of the ankle injury he suffered in Saturday’s win over Kansas State.

The center was his dominant self for top-ranked Kansas on Wednesday, scoring a career-high 31 points on 13 of 14 shooting and grabbing 14 rebounds in a 75-66 victory against TCU. Azubuike also had five blocks in helping the Jayhawks capture at least a share of their 62nd regular-season conference title.

Devon Dotson finished with 18 points and finished the game despite suffering an ankle injury in the second half.

Kansas can win the Big 12 title outright with a win at Texas Tech on Saturday or a Baylor loss at West Virginia.

In other top-25 finals:

— Obi Toppin (OH’-bee TAH’-pihn) poured in 20 points and Trey Landers added 14 with 14 rebounds for No. 3 Dayton in an 84-57 thrashing of Rhode Island. The Flyers earned their 19th straight win and matched a school record with their 28th victory while staying unbeaten in the Atlantic 10.

— Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge by seventh-ranked Florida State in a 73-71 comeback against Notre Dame. M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 points over the final 8:40 as the Seminoles erased a 61-48 deficit.

— Villanova picked up its fourth straight road win as Saddiq Bey (sah-DEEK’ bay) had 20 points and Justin Moore had 19 to send the 14th-ranked Wildcats past No. 8 Seton Hall, 79-77. Jermaine Samuels added 19 points and seven rebounds as the Wildcats stayed in a second-place tie with Creighton in the Big East at 12-5, one game behind the Pirates.

— Mitch Ballock made a season-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as 11th-ranked Creighton hammered Georgetown, 91-76. Marcus Zegarowski had 20 points and eight assists for the Bluejays, who were 17 of 33 in 3-point attempts after hitting just 4 of 27 in Sunday’s loss at St. John’s.

— Texas A&M pulled off a 78-75 upset of 17th-ranked Auburn behind Josh Nebo, who scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half. Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies pick up their fifth league road win.

— Kihei (KEE’-hay) Clark drained both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left to send No. 22 Virginia to its seventh straight win, 46-44 against Miami.

— Nate Reuvers (REE’-vurz) scored 11 points and 24th-ranked Wisconsin moved into a three-way tie with Maryland and Michigan State for the Big Ten lead by stifling Northwestern, 63-48.

MEMPHIS-NCAA

Memphis’ NCAA case goes to independent investigation arm

UNDATED (AP) — Memphis will go through the NCAA’s new independent investigation arm in a case involving the recruitment of star basketball player James Wiseman.

The NCAA has announced that the school’s request to have the infraction case resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process had been granted.

Wiseman was suspended by the NCAA for 12 games early this season after his family received $11,500 from former Memphis player and current Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. The money assisted in family moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis in 2017 while Hardaway was a booster for the Tigers’ basketball program.

Wiseman left the school in December.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Flyers get 7th straight win

UNDATED (AP) — Just one point separates the first-place Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers closed the gap and picked up their seventh straight win by whipping the Caps, 5-2 in Washington. Travis Konecny (kah-NEHK’-nee) sparked a 10-minute stretch in which Philadelphia scored three times to take a 3-1 lead in the second period. Konecny beat Braden Holtby just 71 seconds after the Flyers had a goal disallowed.

Kevin Hayes and Ivan Proforov each had a goal and an assist to back Brian Elliott, who turned back 25 shots.

It was a costly victory for the Flyers, who lost forward James van Riemsdyk (REEMZ’-dyk) to a broken right hand. Van Riemsdyk has 19 goals and 40 points this season.

The Capitals are 4-7-1 in their last 12 games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— T.J. Brodie scored 4:49 into overtime to complete the Flames’ comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 verdict over the Hurricanes. Elias (eh-LEE’-uhs) Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk (kah-CHUHK’) also scored for Calgary, and Cam Talbot made 20 saves and improved to 8-3-1 since Jan. 1.

— Rickard Rakell (rah-KEHL’) scored with just two seconds remaining on the clock in overtime to give the Ducks a 4-3 win at Colorado. Gabriel Landeskog (LAN’-dehs-kahg) had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche, who are two points behind the Central Division-leading Blues.

NHL-NEWS-ISLANDERS-BOYCHUK

Isles’ Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders say defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage to his eye.

Boychuk was cut Tuesday night when he was hit by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate as the Montreal Canadiens left wing fell forward. Both players were in front of the Islanders’ net during the third period when Lehkonen fell, causing his legs to go into the air and his right skate to connect with Boychuk under the visor. Boychuk was down on the ice briefly before he got up and skated off the ice with his hand covering his face.

There is no timetable for his return.

In other NHL news:

— The Ottawa Senators have fired CEO Jim Little less than two months after he took the job, saying his conduct was “inconsistent” with the core values of the team and the NHL. The 55-year-old Little said in a statement to media outlets that the reasons for his dismissal were simply the result of a heated disagreement with owner Eugene Melnyk in a phone call on Feb. 14. Little admits to using strong language during his phone with Melnyk, words for which he says he later apologized.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

NHL limits employee travel over virus concerns

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL is not allowing its employees to make work-related trips outside of North America in response to the global fears over the coronavirus. And the league has told its 31 teams they are free to adopt a similar policy.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday that if any employees go on their own to a country where the virus has been found they will be quarantined before being able to return to work. That includes the central scouting service. Scouts who are in Europe are staying in Europe, and if they return to North America they will be quarantined.

Bettman said the NHL is in regular communication with the other three major North American sports leagues, as well as health experts in both the U.S. and Canada.

In other virus-related developments:

— Despite worldwide concern and speculation about whether the fast-spreading virus outbreak will affect the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC’s leadership is not joining in the debate. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told reporters “neither the word cancellation nor the word postponement was even mentioned” at a board meeting he chaired in Lausanne, Switzerland.

— The Pittsburgh Pirates have given their Florida spring training home a deep clean as a proactive measure after a man in Manatee County tested positive for coronavirus

— Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in not traveling to Seattle for regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball games amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

— All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans present for at least the next month due to the virus outbreak in the country.

MLB-NEWS

Bauer reveling in tipped pitches attention

UNDATED (AP) — Cincinnati Reds hurler Trevor Bauer thinks his decision to tip pitches for a Dodgers batter during a spring training game and the resulting attention are good for baseball.

The outspoken starter signaled pitches to Matt Beaty during a game on Tuesday. Bauer flicked his glove toward the catcher, signaling a fastball was coming. Beatty eventually lined out to center field.

Bauer has been openly critical of the Houston Astros over their sign stealing in 2017 and 2018.

In other MLB news:

— Giants right-hander Tyler Beede (BEE’-dee) is seeking a second opinion on his injured throwing elbow. Beede left an exhibition game after one inning on Tuesday with tightness in his elbow. The Giants said Wednesday that an MRI showed he has a flexor strain and a UCL sprain.

— Federal authorities say a New York sports gambler is facing federal charges in Florida related to threatening social media messages sent to players with the Rays and other professional sports teams. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa announced a charge of transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce against Benjamin Tucker Patz, who faces up to five years in federal prison. In many messages, Patz threatened to enter the athletes’ homes and behead them or their family members, the FBI said.

NFL-PANTHERS-CHARGERS TRADE

Panthers, Chargers swap Pro Bowl linemen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Carolina Panthers have agreed to acquire two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.

Okung has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers and fills a need at left tackle that the Panthers have had ever since Michael Oher (ohr) retired in 2016. The 32-year-old Okung played in six games last year and did not allow a sack.

The 26-year-old Turner has been a mainstay at guard for the Panthers since he was drafted in the third round in 2014.

NASCAR-DAYTONA

Daytona tweaks Speedweeks, moves Clash onto road course

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR will hit the road for its first race in 2021, part of a schedule shakeup that starts at Daytona International Speedway.

The track announced several changes that include running the exhibition Busch Clash on the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the Daytona infield and packing seven races as well as Daytona 500 pole qualifying into a six-day span. The tweaks eliminate two traditional “dark days” at the track during Speedweeks leading up to the season-opening Daytona 500.

NASCAR teams have pushed for a shorter season for years, arguing that the 12-week offseason is too short.

The sanctioning body is expected to make significant changes to its 2021 schedule, which could include more short tracks, mid-week races and double-headers.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN-DOCTOR

Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc’s assaults

DETROIT (AP) — A college wrestler from the 1980s has sued the University of Michigan, alleging that a doctor molested him dozens of times despite the university knowing that he was a threat to athletes.

The lawsuit is the first since victims of late Dr. Robert E. Anderson began to emerge two weeks ago.

The man is identified only as John Doe and has accused the university of failing to remove the doctor despite complaints about him.

BASEBALL-MINORS-CONGRESS

House committee vote on the Minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. comptroller general will study baseball’s minor leagues, which are trying to fend off a contraction proposal from major league clubs.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee approved legislation that calls on the comptroller to “evaluate the social, economic, and historic contributions that minor league baseball has made to American life and culture.” Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues are trying to fend off a contraction proposal from major league clubs.