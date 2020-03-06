Fitness lovers more vigilant in cleaning equipment in wake of Coronavirus threat

National & World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — With the coronavirus making its way to the Gulf Coast, many are being extra cautious when it comes to everyday activities, like going to the gym.

It is common courtesy at many gyms to wipe down equipment after using it, but many fitness lovers in Baldwin County say they are also making sure to wipe down their machines before beginning their workout now.

Some are even pausing during their workouts to disinfect equipment as well.

People we talked to say they are not overly concerned about the coronavirus but are now more aware of where they may pick up, or even pass along germs.

“Even when you pump your gas they say you should wipe it off with hand sanitizer afterwards. We are washing our hands a lot more, and its all a good thing. Learning a little bit more about ourselves and about taking care of other people,” said Sandy Maturi of Gulf Shores.

Maturi says she has bought more hand sanitizer and wipes than usual, and are stocking them in her car, home, and everywhere she spends time regularly.

She says being more vigilant about her health is a habit she plans on keeping up, regardless of the coronavirus threat.

